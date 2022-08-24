Kenyan shilling hits fresh low as importer dollar demand rises

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened to a new record low on Wednesday due to increased dollar demand from oil-marketing companies and general goods importers as the month draws to an end, traders said.

At 1036 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling 119.85/120.05 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 119.75/95.

Wednesday's level was the weakest the shilling has traded, according to Refinitiv data. It is down about 5.7% against the dollar so far this year, pressured by high oil prices and foreign-currency demand from sectors including energy and manufacturing.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

