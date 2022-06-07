Kenyan shilling flat, expected to weaken due to manufacturing sector demand

NAIROBI, June 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= traded flat on Tuesday, but was vulnerable to weakening as dollar demand from fuel companies and the manufacturing sector outmatched inflows, traders said.

At 0906 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 116.80/117.00 per dollar, the same as Monday's close.

The shilling nudged a record low against the dollar of 116.90/117.10 on Tuesday, having shed 3.28% of its value since the start of the year, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by George Obulutsa)

