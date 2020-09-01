Kenyan shilling edges down against the dollar

World Markets

The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by higher demand for hard currencies by importers, and generally poor sentiments about its prospects.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 108.30/50 per dollar, slightly down from Monday's closing rate of 108.20/30.

"We have seen a little bit of demand... This must be coming from the usual sectors like energy," said a trader at a commercial bank.

The trader added that the sentiment was generally for a weaker shilling, due to outflows from the local bourse caused by offshore investors seeking safety in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

