Kenyan shilling edges down against the dollar

NAIROBI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= inched down against the dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by higher demand for hard currencies by importers, and generally poor sentiments about its prospects.

At 0845 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 108.30/50 per dollar, slightly down from Monday's closing rate of 108.20/30.

"We have seen a little bit of demand... This must be coming from the usual sectors like energy," said a trader at a commercial bank.

The trader added that the sentiment was generally for a weaker shilling, due to outflows from the local bourse caused by offshore investors seeking safety in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.