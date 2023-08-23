News & Insights

Kenyan shilling eases due to increased energy sector dollar demand

August 23, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Wednesday, hurt by increased importer demand for dollars, especially from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 144.50/70 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 144.35/55.

Earlier on Wednesday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 144.55/75, Refinitiv data showed.

