Kenyan shilling eases due to increased energy sector dollar demand

NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Wednesday, hurt by increased importer demand for dollars, especially from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0700 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 144.50/70 per dollar, compared with Tuesday's closing rate of 144.35/55.

Earlier on Wednesday, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 144.55/75, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

