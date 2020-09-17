World Markets

Kenyan shilling eases due to dollar demand from energy, manufacturing sectors

Contributor
Clement Uwiringiyimana Reuters
Published

The Kenyan shilling weakened on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers in the energy and manufacturing sectors, and low inflows, traders said.

NAIROBI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= weakened on Thursday due to dollar demand from importers in the energy and manufacturing sectors, and low inflows, traders said.

At 0733 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 108.35/55 per dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 108.25/45.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((Clement.Uwiringiyimana@thomsonreuters.com; +250 784 031935; Reuters Messaging: Clement.Uwiringiyimana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Investing in the Indian Digital Economy

    Nasdaq-100 Equinix President Asia-Pacific Jeremy Deutsch joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss investing in the Indian digital economy and EQIX’s role as the infrastructure connectivity tissue for today’s digital world.

    Sep 4, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular