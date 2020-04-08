Kenyan shilling eases against dollar, market activity slow

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was weaker on Wednesday due to lack of dollar inflows and thin trading activity amid slowing economic activity due to the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, traders said.

At 0745 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 106.75/95 per dollar, compared with 106.65/85 at Tuesday's close.

"Small purchases of dollars by a customer or interbank player can move the market and the inflows are very minimal," said a senior trader from one commercial bank.

Kenya, with 172 confirmed coronavirus cases and six deaths, has suspended international passenger travel, banned public gatherings and imposed a daily curfew to limit the coronavirus spread.

Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said on Tuesday economic growth was expected to slow to 3% or less this year from an earlier forecast of 6.1% due to the effects of the virus.

KES=, KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates

KESF=, 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates

EURKES=, KESX=, KESX1=.......................Cross rates

KES=KE..................................Local contributors

CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index

KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages

CBK03, CBK06, KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields

CBK04..................Central bank open market operations

CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions

KEIBR=,CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate

0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing

.NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index

.NSE25 .................................NSE-25 Share Index

.NASI .................................NSE All Share Index

.FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index

.FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index

SPEED GUIDES:

REUTERS, KES/1, KE/DEBT, MONEY

KE/EQUITY

(Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.