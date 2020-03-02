Kenyan shilling broadly stable as charity flows lend support
NAIROBI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was broadly stable on Monday as hard currency inflows from non-governmental organizations and offshore investors buying government debt helped provide support, traders said.
At 0853 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.20/40 per dollar, compared with 101.10/30 at Friday's close.
(Reporting by John Ndiso; editing by Elias Biryabarema)
