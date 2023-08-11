News & Insights

Kenyan shilling barely moved against the dollar

August 11, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= was barely changed on Friday although it was forecast to ease on the back of increased dollar demand from manufacturers.

At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 143.45/65 per dollar, compared with Thursday's closing rate of 143.50/70.

