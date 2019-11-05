Kenyan president's bid to remove lending rate cap passes parliament

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Kenyan president's bid to remove a cap on commercial lending rates passed through parliament on Tuesday, after legislators opposed to lifting it failed to muster the required numbers to overturn it.

President Uhuru Kenyatta refused to sign the government's budget for this financial year earlier this month, demanding that lawmakers repeal the cap, which has been blamed for a slowdown in private-sector credit growth.

His amendment to the law required just a simple majority to pass through the house, while opponents needed two-thirds of the 349-member house to vote against it in order to override the president.

There were only 161 lawmakers present, the speaker of the national assembly Justin Muturi said in a televised session, giving the president's amendments an automatic passage.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alex Richardson)

