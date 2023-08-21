Kenyan officials meet with Haiti police to discuss gangfighting force

By Ralph Tedy Erol and Sarah Morland

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A Kenyan delegation met with leaders of Haiti's national police on Monday, a day after arriving in the country as it assesses leading a possible United Nations-backed multinational security force to help police fight escalating gang warfare.

"We are here to assess the needs of Haiti's national police, better understand the situation and do our best to help the Haitian people," Kenyan ambassador and head of bilateral and political affairs, George Orina, said in a Haitian government statement.

The 10-person Kenyan delegation met senior police staff early on Monday, the statement said, and will stay until Wednesday, holding further meetings with national police and Haiti's Prime Minister, Ariel Henry.

Henry's government first requested international security assistance last October, but despite repeated calls from the United Nations, the call went unanswered until Kenya said it was prepared to lead such a force last month.

A source told Reuters the Kenyan officials, who were at the police headquarters in Port-au-Prince on Monday, had met with police chief Frantz Elbe.

After the Kenyan assessment, the plan to send a security force to Haiti will pass to a vote at the U.N. Security Council. The United States has already voiced its support, though the date remains undecided.

Countries have also been wary of backing Henry's unelected government.

Henry, who is facing international pressure to broaden political consensus and include more people in decision-making, has in turn pledged to hold elections once security is re-established.

The government statement said Henry had reiterated the need for establish free movement of people and goods and that lessons had been learned from previous missions in Haiti.

"Kenyan troops benefit from much experience, having served in places such as Kosovo, Yugoslavia, Sierra Leone, East Timor, Somalia, Sudan and Angola," it said.

(Reporting by Ralph Tedy Erol and Sarah Morland; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Rosalba O'Brien)

