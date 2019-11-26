World Markets

Kenyan lenders will not return to "wild west banditry", governor says

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published

Kenyan banks will not return to the "wild west banditry" after a cap on commercial lending rates was lifted this month, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan banks will not return to the "wild west banditry" after a cap on commercial lending rates was lifted this month, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government ditched the cap, which was imposed in 2016, after it was blamed for curbing private sector growth and reducing the effectiveness of monetary policy.

"This time will be different. They are not going back to the same kind of wild west banditry," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

Individual lenders have promised not to jerk up rates dramatically, saying the economic conditions do not warrant charging very high rates of more than 18% or so.

"They need to be more ethical. They should stay away from short term gains," Njoroge said.

Policymakers cut the benchmark lending rate for the first time in more than a year on Monday, saying a tightening stance by the Treasury had created room for easing.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alison Williams)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular