Kenyan lenders will not return to "wild west banditry", governor says

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenyan banks will not return to the "wild west banditry" after a cap on commercial lending rates was lifted this month, the governor of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government ditched the cap, which was imposed in 2016, after it was blamed for curbing private sector growth and reducing the effectiveness of monetary policy.

"This time will be different. They are not going back to the same kind of wild west banditry," Patrick Njoroge told a news conference.

Individual lenders have promised not to jerk up rates dramatically, saying the economic conditions do not warrant charging very high rates of more than 18% or so.

"They need to be more ethical. They should stay away from short term gains," Njoroge said.

Policymakers cut the benchmark lending rate for the first time in more than a year on Monday, saying a tightening stance by the Treasury had created room for easing.

