Kenyan lender KCB selects Paul Russo as new CEO, sources say

NAIROBI, May 24 (Reuters) - Kenya's second-biggest lender by assets, KCB Group KCB.NR, has chosen human resources management and turnaround expert Paul Russo as its next chief executive, sources close to the process told Reuters.

Russo, who currently heads KCB subsidiary NBK, a Kenyan commercial bank, will replace Joshua Oigara, who has been in the role since 2013, the two sources said.

"This is a planned transition," one of the sources said.

Russo served as group head of human resources at KCB before being appointed to run NBK in 2019 after it was acquired by KCB. He previously worked at Barclays BARC.L and PwC.

KCB's growth under Oigara included the acquisition of lenders in Tanzania and Rwanda.

