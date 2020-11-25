Kenyan lender KCB says plans to acquire Rwandan and Tanzanian banks

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's top lender by assets, KCB Group KCB.NR, plans to acquire 62.06% in Banque Populaire du Rwanda and 100% in African Banking Corporation Tanzania Limited, it said on Thursday.

