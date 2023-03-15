Kenyan lender KCB Group's post-tax profit jumps 19.5% in 2022

NAIROBI, March 15 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender KCB Group posted a 19.5% rise in its profit after tax for last year, it said on Wednesday, driven by a similar increase in its total revenue.

The bank, which also operates in neighboring markets Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, said its income from transactions surged 39.8%, driven by trade finance and other commissions. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri) ((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: KCB GROUP RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.