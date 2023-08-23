Kenyan lender KCB Group's H1 pretax falls 20% on higher provisions

NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's KCB Group KCB.NR, a top two lender, on Wednesday reported a 20% drop in its pretax profit for the first half of this year, weighed on by a jump in provisions for bad debts.

The bank, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said its pretax earnings for the period were 22.46 billion shillings ($154.86 million), down from 28.2 billion a year earlier.

The group more than doubled its provisions for non-performing loans to 10 billion shillings in the period, up from 4.3 billion shillings in the first half of last year.

Its earnings were also curbed by "inherited legal claims in National Bank of Kenya", a subsidiary that was acquired in 2019, KCB said without providing more details.

The increase in loan loss provisions were mainly for foreign currency-denominated facilities, KCB said. The Kenyan shilling has weakened against the dollar steeply this year, exposing firms to foreign exchange related pressure.

Total assets grew by more than half to 1.86 trillion shillings, thanks to the integration of Trust Merchant Bank of DR Congo, whose acquisition was completed last December.

KCB said the contribution of its regional businesses had grown more than one and a half times during the period under review, to account for 38% of the group's pretax profit.

($1 = 144.6500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

