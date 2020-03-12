Kenyan lender KCB Group's full year pretax profit rises 7.5%

NAIROBI, March 12 (Reuters) - Kenya's top lender by assets KCB Group KCB.NR said on Thursday its pretax profit for 2019 jumped 7.5% to 36.73 billion shillings ($358.69 million).

Earnings per share at the group, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, increased to 8.11 shillings during the period, from 7.83 shillings a year earlier.

Total dividend per share was 3.50 shillings, unchanged from the previous year, KCB said.

($1 = 102.4000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

