Kenyan lender I&M Holdings says 2020 pretax profit down, loan impairments up

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender I&M Holdings IMH.NR said on Wednesday its 2020 full-year pretax profit fell by a quarter to 10.95 billion shillings ($100.09 million), as its loan loss provisions jumped due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenya's central bank allowed lenders to give relief to customers, such as loan restructuring and payment rescheduling, from mid-March 2020 after the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country.

I&M Holdings said in a statement its loan loss provisions shot up to 2.47 billion shillings from 636.5 million shillings a year earlier.

"The COVID-19 pandemic, which ravaged various economies and particularly the geographies we operate in, posed challenges on our balance sheet quality," it said.

I&M, which also operates in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius, said its loans and advances rose 7% to 187.39 billion shillings,

In July, it struck a deal to buy 90% shareholding of Orient Bank Uganda. It said it was still waiting for regulatory approvals.

($1 = 109.4000 Kenyan shillings)

