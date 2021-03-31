Kenyan lender I&M Holdings says 2020 full-year pretax profit down 25%

NAIROBI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender I&M Holdings IMH.NR said on Wednesday its 2020 full-year pretax profit fell by a quarter to 10.95 billion shillings ($100.09 million), as its loan loss provisions jumped due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic .

It said in a statement its loan loss provisions shot up to 2.47 billion shillings from 636.5 millions shillings a year earlier.

($1 = 109.4000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

