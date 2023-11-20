Kenyan lender Equity Group's Q3 pretax profit up 4%

Adds details of results

NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Equity Group Holdings EQTY.NR said on Monday its third-quarter pretax profit rose 4% from the previous year to 45.9 billion Kenyan shillings ($301 million).

Equity Group is Kenya's largest lender by customers and also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the third quarter of 2022 the company reported pretax profit of 44.3 billion shillings, CEO James Mwangi said in a presentation.

($1 = 152.3000 Kenyan shillings)

