News & Insights

World Markets
EQTY

Kenyan lender Equity Group's Q3 pretax profit up 4%

Credit: REUTERS/MONICAH MWANGI

November 20, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

Adds details of results

NAIROBI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Equity Group Holdings EQTY.NR said on Monday its third-quarter pretax profit rose 4% from the previous year to 45.9 billion Kenyan shillings ($301 million).

Equity Group is Kenya's largest lender by customers and also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the third quarter of 2022 the company reported pretax profit of 44.3 billion shillings, CEO James Mwangi said in a presentation.

($1 = 152.3000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.