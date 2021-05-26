World Markets

Kenyan lender Equity Group's profit surges 67% in first quarter

Credit: REUTERS/NJERI MWANGI

Kenya's Equity Group, the biggest lender by customers, posted a 67% jump in its pretax profit for the first quarter to 11.70 billion shillings ($108.69 million) after provisions for bad debts more than halved, it said on Wednesday.

"We have bounced back," the group's CEO, James Mwangi, told an investor briefing.

($1 = 107.6500 Kenyan shillings)

