Kenyan lender Equity Group reports 14% rise in H1 profit

Adds detail and context in paragraphs 2-4

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Equity Group Holdings EQTY.NR on Tuesday reported a 14% rise in first-half pretax profit to 35.2 billion Kenyan shillings ($245 million).

Equity, which also operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo, said growth in its subsidiaries meant that almost half its balance sheet was now outside of Kenya.

Net loans rose 26% to 817.2 billion Kenyan shillings in the first six months of 2023, while net interest income increased 17% to 46.4 billion Kenyan shillings, Equity Chief Executive James Mwangi said.

Total assets rose 23% to 1.6 trillion Kenyan shillings, while loan-loss provisions net of recoveries were up 89% to 6.3 billion Kenyan shillings, he added.

($1 = 143.7000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.