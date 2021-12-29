Kenyan lawmaker suffers bloody eye in parliamentary scuffle

NAIROBI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A member of the Kenyan parliament was hurt in the eye on Wednesday when another lawmaker hit him during a scuffle on the floor of the house.

The lawmakers had gathered to vote on changes to a law regulating the conduct of political parties and the formation of coalitions.

The session degenerated into a shouting match, in which television footage showed lawmakers crowding onto the floor of the chamber.

"Mr Speaker, we have been attacked in this house by the master of violence in this house," Benard Koros, sporting a bloodied eye, said in comments broadcast on parliament's television channel. "Now I can't see, I can't vote."

Christopher Omulele, serving as temporary speaker, said he had ordered lawmaker John Mbadi to leave for injuring Koros, and had barred him from returning for five days.

"It is disheartening and dishonourable for members to behave in this way," he told the chamber.

The footage also showed lawmakers throwing bottles at each other. The voting session was suspended until Mbadi had left.

Kenya holds elections next year. The presidential vote is expected to pit veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga against the current deputy president, William Ruto.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Kevin Liffey)

