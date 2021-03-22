World Markets

Kenyan insurer Britam to offload its 48% stake in HF Group - report

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenyan insurer Britam Holdings is planning to sell its 48% stake in mortgage financier HF Group, preferably to a lender, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Monday.

NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - Kenyan insurer Britam Holdings BRIT.NR is planning to sell its 48% stake in mortgage financier HF Group HFCK.NR, preferably to a lender, the Business Daily newspaper reported on Monday.

Britam, which is one of the top insurers in the East African nation, is re-organising its executive structure and reviewing its investments after the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer Tavaziva Madzinga in January.

The group has hired a transaction adviser for stake sale valued at 646 million shillings ($5.89 million), the paper reported citing an unnamed director, and added that the company could retain a small stake in HF Group.

Executives at Britam and HF Group were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 109.7500 Kenyan shillings)

