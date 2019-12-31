Kenyan inflation rises to 5.82% year-on-year in December, stats office says

Adds monthly change, other details

NAIROBI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Kenya's annual inflation KECPI=ECI rose in December, pushed up by rising prices for food, including vegetables, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Inflation in December rose to 5.82% from 5.56% in November. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.90%.

In a statement the statistics office said price rises were recorded for vegetables like tomatoes, spinach and onions. Prices for some other food, like milk and mangoes, however, dropped during the month, the statement said.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Larry King)

((Email:elias.biryabarema@thomsonreuters.com; Tel. +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: elias.biryabarema.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.