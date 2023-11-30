Kenyan inflation dips to 6.8% year-on-year in November

Adds detail in paragraphs 2-3

NAIROBI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's inflation KECPI=ECI eased slightly to 6.8% year-on-year in November from 6.9% a month earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

On a month-on-month basis inflation was 0.2%, compared to 1.0% in October, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said in a statement.

Transport, housing and utilities, and food were major contributors to the East African nation's year-on-year inflation, KNBS said.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland Editing by Alexander Winning)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.