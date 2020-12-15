World Markets

Kenyan energy watchdog names acting head after director general's arrest

Omar Mohammed Reuters
Kenya's Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has appointed Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria as its acting head after the watchdog's director general was arrested over bribery allegations.

Robert Pavel Oimeke was detained last week and accused of demanding 200,000 Kenyan shillings ($1,794) to approve the re-opening of a petrol station that had been shut down.

Oimeke did not respond to telephone calls from Reuters.

The director general was released on police bail while Kenya's Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission concludes its inquiry, the energy regulator said in a Monday website post.

Kenya's energy regulator has broad powers over the sector, setting retail fuel prices every month and approving electricity tariffs, along with its oversight duties.

East Africa's largest economy has struggled with widespread graft, although government promises to bring suspects to account over the last three years have not resulted in any significant convictions, with many cases stuck in court.

($1 = 111.5000 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Alexander Smith)

