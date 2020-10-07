Kenyan court finds two men guilty for role in 2013 shopping mall attack-magistrate

World Markets

Kenyan court finds two men guilty for role in 2013 shopping mall attack

Humphrey Malalo
George Obulutsa
A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall, the nation's only trial related to the deadliest Islamist attack since the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing.

A third man who also faced charges under the country's terrorism prevention act was acquitted on all charges.

The judgment comes more than seven years after gunmen from the Somali militant group al Shabaab massacred at least 67 people inside the Westgate shopping mall, seen at the time as symbol of the East African nation's growing prosperity.

