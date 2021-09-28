Kenyan central bank holds rates but notes inflation pressure

By George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI at 7.0% on Tuesday, with its monetary policy committee saying it had taken note of emerging local and global inflationary pressures.

The hold is the 10th in a row. In a Reuters poll of six economists, five had forecast the rate would be held and one predicted a hike.

The bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) slashed its key lending rate sharply in March and April last year at the start of the coronavirus crisis and allowed lenders to restructure loans to help businesses to survive the economic slowdown.

Some harsher containment measures aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 have since been removed, but risks remain due to a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and new infections driven by the highly infectious Delta variant.

The finance ministry forecast this month that economic growth would exceed 6% this year after contracting 0.3% last year due to the effects of the pandemic.

The central bank was also optimistic, saying in a statement: "The economy is expected to rebound in 2021, supported by the continued reopening of the services sectors, recovery in manufacturing, and stronger global demand."

The bank said it had taken note of inflation pressure both locally and internationally, but that its expectations remained within the targeted medium-term range - of 2.5% to 7.5%.

"The MPC therefore saw the need to closely monitor developments in inflation and stands ready to respond to any second-round effects," it said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

