Kenyan central bank cuts key lending rate to 8.25%

Reuters
Kenya's central bank monetary policy committee cut its benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Monday from 8.50%, saying the economy was operating below potential and there was room for a more accommodative monetary policy.

