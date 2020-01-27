Kenyan central bank cuts key lending rate to 8.25%

Kenya's central bank monetary policy committee cut its benchmark lending rate to 8.25% on Monday from 8.50%, saying the economy was operating below potential and there was room for a more accommodative monetary policy.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.