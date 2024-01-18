Kenya to tap international bond market as soon as situation allows

Adds IMF funding

NAIROBI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kenya intends to go to international bond markets as soon as the market situation allows, its finance minister and central bank governor said in a letter to the International Monetary Fund published on Thursday.

The rolling over of a $2 billion Eurobond that is maturing this June poses a major challenge, the government said in the letter, but the processes for meeting its obligations were underway.

The East African nation secured the IMF board's approval for a $941 million lending on Wednesday, unlocking immediate access to a $624.5 million under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programs and $60.2 million under a sustainability facility.

The funds will help the government to address acute liquidity challenges, officials from both sides said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christina Fincher)

