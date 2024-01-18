News & Insights

World Markets

Kenya to tap international bond market as soon as situation allows

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

January 18, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

Adds IMF funding

NAIROBI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Kenya intends to go to international bond markets as soon as the market situation allows, its finance minister and central bank governor said in a letter to the International Monetary Fund published on Thursday.

The rolling over of a $2 billion Eurobond that is maturing this June poses a major challenge, the government said in the letter, but the processes for meeting its obligations were underway.

The East African nation secured the IMF board's approval for a $941 million lending on Wednesday, unlocking immediate access to a $624.5 million under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programs and $60.2 million under a sustainability facility.

The funds will help the government to address acute liquidity challenges, officials from both sides said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christina Fincher)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.