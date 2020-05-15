Kenya to sell six-year infrastructure bond this month - central bank

NAIROBI, May 15 (Reuters) - Kenya will sell a six-year, amortised infrastructure bond to raise 25.6 billion shillings ($240 million) this month, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank said in a statement it would receive bids for the bond until May 26, and auction it a day later.

($1 = 106.8500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Duncan Miriri)

