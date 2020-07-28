Kenya to sell 11-year infrastructure bond in August - central bank

NAIROBI, July 28 (Reuters) - Kenya will sell an 11-year, amortised infrastructure bond to raise 70 billion shillings ($650.26 million) next month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said in a statement it would receive bids for the bond until Aug.18, and auction it a day later.

($1 = 107.6500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Elias Biryabarema)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.