World Markets

Kenya to issue $1 bln Eurobond in next 2-3 months -finance minister

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenya will issue a new Eurobond in the next two to three months to raise $1 billion, part of its planned borrowing for this fiscal year, its finance minister said on Thursday.

NAIROBI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kenya will issue a new Eurobond in the next two to three months to raise $1 billion, part of its planned borrowing for this fiscal year, its finance minister said on Thursday.

The East African nation set a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP in its 2021/22 (July-June) financial year, looking to fill it with both local and foreign borrowing.

Kenya made its last foray into the market last June, when it sold a $1 billion Eurobond that received orders just short of $6 billion.

While confirming the planned new issuance to Reuters, Finance Minister Ukur Yatani did not say which banks have been selected to act as lead arrangers for the issue, saying his team had not briefed him yet.

Kenya's last issue was led by Citi and JPMorgan.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

How The Technology Ecosystem Is Evolving In Latin America

Jan 10, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular