Kenya to hold next rate-setting meeting on March 29- cenbank

Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

March 03, 2023 — 03:58 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan central bank's Monetary Policy Committee will hold its next rate-setting meeting on March 29, the bank said on Friday.

At its last meeting in January, the central bank held its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI steady at 8.75%, saying its previous hike in November was still working its way through the economy.

World Markets
Reuters
