Kenya to begin privatisation of 11 companies

Adds details in paragraph 2

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya will start its privatisation drive by offering stakes in 11 companies including the state oil pipeline, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The 11 are part of a bigger drive involving more than 35 companies that are slated for sale according to the president, partly to help the government raise extra revenue in the face of growing debt repayments.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by David Goodman)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.