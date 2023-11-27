News & Insights

Kenya to begin privatisation of 11 companies

November 27, 2023 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kenya will start its privatisation drive by offering stakes in 11 companies including the state oil pipeline, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The 11 are part of a bigger drive involving more than 35 companies that are slated for sale according to the president, partly to help the government raise extra revenue in the face of growing debt repayments.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by David Goodman)

