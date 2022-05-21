Kenya to allow duty-free import of 540,000 T of maize - finance minister

NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's has authorised the importation of 540,000 tonnes of maize duty-free until August to forestall a looming shortfall, the finance minister said.

The East African nation, which only allows maize imports in special circumstances, is facing an acute drought in some areas.

About 3.5 million people in Kenya need food aid, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

"In consequence of the notification of an impending maize crisis in the country ... a Waiver of Import Duty has been granted for the importation of not more than 540,000 metric tonnes of white nongenetically-modified organism (non-GMO) maize grain," Finance Minister Ukur Yatani said in a legal notice on Friday.

Kenya's United Grain Millers Association said earlier this month the country had already run out of reserves of maize - its staple - due to the drought.

The association asked the government to allow millers to import 360,000 tonnes of the grain duty-free, saying prices had surged from around 2,800 shillings ($24.07)per 90 kg bag to 4,500 shillings since December.

($1 = 116.3500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

