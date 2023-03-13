World Markets

Kenya signs oil deals with ADNOC and Saudi Aramco to curb FX pressure

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 01:05 pm EDT

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

Adds details

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - Kenya has signed deals with UAE's ADNOC and Saudi Aramco for the supply of petroleum products with a six months credit period, its energy minister said on Monday, a move designed to curb demand for dollars that has weakened the local currency.

The East African nation is switching to the longer payment period from settlement on delivery, to remove the need for importers to spend hundreds of millions of dollars every month.

The deals were signed on Friday, Energy Minister Davis Chirchir told a news conference, after the two firms were picked from seven bidders.

Foreign currency traders have cast doubt on the ability of the plan to stem the pressure on the shilling KES= currency, saying it merely amounts to a postponement of demand.

The plan is also being challenged by some private petitioners at the High Court. The court is expected to give its initial directions on the case on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.