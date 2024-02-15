News & Insights

Kenya shilling's recovery gains momentum as it hits highest June

February 15, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

NAIROBI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= hit its strongest against the dollar since June on Thursday, as a recovery fuelled by confidence that the country would be able to repay a $2 billion Eurobond gained momentum.

The shilling was bid as strong as139.00 to the U.S. dollar, up more than 7% from its previous close, LSEG data showed.

It later gave back some gains to be bid at 140.00, whereas it was bid at 150.00 to the dollar at Wednesday's close.

Earlier this week Kenya sold a new $1.5 billion Eurobond maturing in 2031 which it will use to buy back via a tender offer a large chunk of the $2 billion bond due in June.

The government also this week sold a 70 billion shilling infrastructure bond, receiving bids of more than 288 billion shillings.

