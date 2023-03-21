Kenya shilling weakens, weighed down by energy FX demand

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling KES= lost ground on Tuesday as elevated foreign exchange demand from energy importers and manufacturers continued to pressure the local currency, traders said.

At 0737 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 130.30/50, compared to Monday's close of 130.10/30.

The shilling has shed 5.3% against the dollar for the year-to-date, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hereward Holland)

