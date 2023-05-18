News & Insights

Kenya shilling weakens due to general increase in dollar demand

May 18, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters

NAIROBI, May 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= lost ground on Thursday due to increased demand for dollars across the board from various sectors of the economy, traders said.

At 0721 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 137.35/55 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 137.10/30. In late Wednesday trade, the shilling touched a new all-time low of 137.50/70, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

