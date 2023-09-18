Kenya shilling at all-time low; oil companies' FX demand weighs

NAIROBI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling KES= weakened on Monday to an all-time low, undermined by increased demand for dollars from manufacturing and oil retailing companies, traders said.

At 0833 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 146.95/147.15 per dollar, compared with Friday's closing rate of 146.80/147.00. Its present level is a record low, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa)

