Kenya seeks to delay petroleum imports payment to ease FX pressure

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

February 27, 2023 — 04:16 am EST

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kenya is seeking a year-long payment period for petroleum products imports, rather than settling on delivery, to relieve pressure on its foreign exchange rate, the energy minister Davis Chirchir said on Monday.

"When products arrive in Mombasa (port) today, we pay about $500 million within three days. That causes significant pressure," the minister told reporters.

