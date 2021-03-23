Kenya seeks lead managers for Eurobonds' issuance

Adds details

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Kenya is looking for lead managers for the issuance of new Eurobonds to raise $1 billion and 1 billion euros separately, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The East African nation said earlier this month it will not seek to overhaul its debt under a Group of 20 initiative because it fears that would curtail its ability to raise funds from global capital markets.

The first issue, whose target date is before the end of this quarter, will raise $1 billion which could be expanded for purposes of managing liabilities, the Treasury said in the request for proposals documents sent to banks.

The second issue, which will raise 1 billion euros, is likely to be issued before the end of the quarter ending in December this year, the ministry said in the documents, adding that could also be expanded for liability management purposes.

The new issues "are meant to finance the budget for the relevant years and restructure or smoothen Kenya's external debt maturity profile through refinancing some of the existing commercial debts," the ministry said.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.