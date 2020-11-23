World Markets

Kenya seeks $2.3 billion loan from the IMF, Treasury says

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published

Kenya is discussing a $2.3 billion lending programme with the International Monetary Fund for budgetary support, the finance ministry told Reuters on Monday.

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Kenya is discussing a $2.3 billion lending programme with the International Monetary Fund for budgetary support, the finance ministry told Reuters on Monday.

The fund hopes a deal on a new lending facility could be presented to its board in early 2021, noting that economic activity was starting to pick up despite a drag from sectors like tourism, it said over the weekend.

The East Africa nation hopes to secure an initial disbursement of $725 million from the fund in the first half of next year, the ministry said in a response to Reuters questions.

The IMF's top official in Nairobi did not respond to a request for comment.

For nearly two years now, Kenya has abandoned expensive commercial debt to cut back on ballooning repayments, while revenue collection has been squeezed by the pandemic.

As part of that strategy, it secured $1 billion in May in the second ever such direct lending for the budget from the World Bank, after the first was processed last year.

Another loan from the World Bank is also under discussion.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Catherine Evans and Nick Macfie)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular