Kenya secures $500 mln syndicated medium-term loan facility - bookrunners

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Kenya has secured a $500 million 3-year and 5-year syndicated medium-term loan facility, the banks leading the deal said on Thursday.

The banks, which were acting as bookrunners, did not provide any details on the interest rate for the loan facility.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.