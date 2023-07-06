News & Insights

Kenya secures $500 mln syndicated medium-term loan facility - bookrunners

Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

July 06, 2023 — 12:19 am EDT

Written by Duncan Miriri for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Kenya has secured a $500 million 3-year and 5-year syndicated medium-term loan facility, the banks leading the deal said on Thursday.

The banks, which were acting as bookrunners, did not provide any details on the interest rate for the loan facility.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

