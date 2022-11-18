World Markets

Kenya, Rwanda request M23 ceasefire and withdrawal from east Congo

November 18, 2022 — 11:37 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame have agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo, Kenya's foreign affairs ministry said on Friday.

M23 rebels have waged several offensives in east Congo this year, prompting army responses that have displaced thousands of civilians.

The unrest ignited diplomatic tensions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Congo accuses of backing the group. Rwanda denies the accusation.

Regional efforts have been underway to ease tensions and restore security.

"Kenyatta, in discussion with President Kagame, agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire," the statement said.

