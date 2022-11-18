Kenya, Rwanda request M23 ceasefire and withdrawal from east Congo

Adds context and quote

NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame have agreed on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo, Kenya's foreign affairs ministry said on Friday.

M23 rebels have waged several offensives in east Congo this year, prompting army responses that have displaced thousands of civilians.

The unrest ignited diplomatic tensions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which Congo accuses of backing the group. Rwanda denies the accusation.

Regional efforts have been underway to ease tensions and restore security.

"Kenyatta, in discussion with President Kagame, agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire," the statement said.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Additional reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

