Kenya raises main lending rate by 75 basis points

NAIROBI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI by 75 basis points to 8.25% on Thursday, the bank's monetary policy committee said.

"The committee noted the sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy," it said in a statement.

