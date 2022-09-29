World Markets

Kenya raises main lending rate by 75 basis points

Contributors
Duncan Miriri Reuters
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI by 75 basis points to 8.25% on Thursday, the bank's monetary policy committee said.

Adds quote from statement

NAIROBI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate KECBIR=ECI by 75 basis points to 8.25% on Thursday, the bank's monetary policy committee said.

"The committee noted the sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The UK's Plan to Fix the Economy

Sep 26, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular