Kenya private sector up slightly in May, outlook poor -PMI

By Wednesday, Kenya had 2,093 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 71 deaths. It has imposed a daily curfew, banned public gatherings and asked people not to leave home unless absolutely necessary, as well as halting movement into and out of five regions including the capital, Nairobi.

The survey said many firms cut jobs in May, while exports fell due to travel curbs and lockdowns in overseas markets.

The government has cut its economic growth forecast for 2020 to 3% from 6%, or 2.5% if the crisis worsens.

Last week, the central bank said small and medium-sized businesses needed urgent help to survive, with many at risk of closing by the end of this month.

Firms expect conditions to remain poor over the next year, the survey showed.

"We still expect the epicentre of Covid-19 to be felt in Q2, with respect to economic activity. Business conditions have contracted for five consecutive months now," said Jibran Qureishi, regional economist for East Africa at Stanbic Bank.

