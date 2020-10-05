World Markets

Kenya private sector PMI jumps to 29-month high in September

Contributor
George Obulutsa Reuters
Published

Activity in Kenya's private sector grew at the fastest rate in 29 months in September, buoyed by more firms resuming operations after the easing of some restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, a survey showed on Monday.

NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Kenya's private sector grew at the fastest rate in 29 months in September, buoyed by more firms resuming operations after the easing of some restrictions imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19, a survey showed on Monday.

The Markit Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 56.3 in September, from 53.0 in August, its highest level since April 2018. The 50.0 mark separates growth from contraction.

"With the government easing lockdown restrictions during the third quarter of the year, firms saw a release of pent-up demand as clients largely returned to markets," the survey report said.

The East African nation, which has 38,713 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and 718 fatalities so far, started the gradual re-opening its economy in July.

"The PMI indicated a further improvement in business confidence and operating conditions this month," said Jibran Qureishi, head of Africa Research at Stanbic Bank.

The central bank expects the economy to expand by 3.1% this year, reflecting the growing optimism from businesses.

The finance ministry, however, expects growth of less than 2.5%, while the International Monetary Fund projects a contraction of -0.27% for the year.

"We ought to be cautious around the possibility of a second wave globally that could dampen external demand again," Qureishi warned.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular