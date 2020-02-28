Kenya Power's H1 pretax profit drops to 1.14 bln shillings

Adds lack of auditor

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya Power KPLC.NR said on Friday its pretax profit fell to 1.14 billion shillings ($11.28 million) in the first half ended December, from 3.69 billion shillings a year earlier, hit by a spike in costs to buy electricity.

Total revenue rose during the period while finance costs dropped by a fifth because of a firmer local currency, said the company, which is the main electricity distributor in the East African nation.

But the rise in revenue and the drop in finance costs were not enough to offset a sharp increase in its costs of buying bulk electricity, which jumped by more than 5 billion shillings.

The results are not audited due to a vacancy at the auditor general's office, which is responsible for auditing state-controlled firms.

Earlier in the week, the company reported a slump in its profit for the full year to the end of June.

The results were delayed by the failure to appoint an auditor general after the previous occupant retired last August.

In July 2018, Kenya Power faced a crisis after its then chief executive, his predecessor and several senior executives were arrested and charged with a conspiracy to commit economic crimes and abuse of office.

They are still facing the charges in court and a new CEO, Benard Ngugi, was appointed last October.

($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.